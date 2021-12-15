Shooting suspect who exchanged gunfire with SEPTA police arrives at hospital in critical condition

Police say a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man then opening fire on officers who witnessed the deadly shooting arrived at a Philadelphia hospital in critical condition.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestle told reporters that two officers were driving north on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 4 p.m when they witnessed a shooting.

The officers got out of their unmarked car and ordered the suspect to surrender when police say he shot at them. A brief gun battle occurred with the suspect as he fled the scene, police say.

A spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department said the 30-year-old man shot by the suspected gunman in the initial shooting was taken to Temple Hospital where he died. Police say he was shot as many as nine times.

No officers were injured in the shootout, according to Nestle.

"It's just another example of armed violence that we're suffering and a lack of respect for police," Nestle said. "It just doesn't matter that they're police anymore, it's bad."

A 28-year-old man who matched the description on the suspect involved in the shootout later arrived at Penn Presbyterian Hospital with multiple gunshot wound and was placed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests or charges were reported immediately following the incident.

