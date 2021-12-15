Video shows suspects wanted in armed robbery in Feltonville

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing an armed robbery that happened in Feltonville last week.

The incident happened at approximately 12:38 a.m. on December 8 inside the P and P Gas station located on the 4200 block of North Front Street.

According to police, a 46-year-old man inside the gas station noticed that he was being watched by another man. That man then left, but returned with two other males who were armed with handguns. They demanded his property.

The victim threw his money on the floor and the suspects took his wallet, which contained his credit cards, ID, and car keys.

The males fled in a Burgundy Chevy Malibu and were last seen heading north on Front Street.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

