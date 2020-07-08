Police: Boy, 12, critically hurt after M80 device went off in hand

article

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say an explosive device went off in his hand in Kensington.

Police say officers spotted the boy running to his home around 9:30 p.m. near G Street and Allegheny Street with injuries to his left hand.

The officers drove the boy and his mother to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was listed in critical condition and taken in for surgery.

According to police, nearby surveillance video showed the boy lighting with what appeared to be an M80 firework. The boy had been trying to hold on to the device as long as possible before letting go, authorities said.

The boy's injuries are not considered life -hreatening.

