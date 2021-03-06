Police: Boy, 2, safe after woman steals car, crashes in Olney

A young boy is safe after a woman stole a car with him inside and then crashed into a building in the city's Olney neighborhood.

Police say the female suspect stole a running car with a two-year-old boy inside around midnight at 5th and Olney Streets.

The dramatic scene came to an end just before 1 a.m. Saturday at 5th and Somerville Streets.

Police took one woman into custody at the scene.

FOX 29 is told the boy is now back with his mother and he's not seriously hurt.

