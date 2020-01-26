Police: Boy dropped off, left alone at Gainesville Walmart

Gainesville Police are working to identify a boy who was left alone at a Walmart Sunday morning.

According to police, officers arrived at the Walmart at 400 Shallowford Road around 11:30 a.m. and found the boy inside the store.

Investigators said the boy may be 3-years-old and might be named Brandon and was possibly dropped off by a Hispanic male driving a white Ford cargo van.

Authorities believe the 3-year-old's father possibly is named Alejandro.

Anyone with information about the boy's identity or parents should call Hall County Dispatch at 770-534-5251.