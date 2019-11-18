Police: Bridgeton man attempted to lure 15-year-old girl into car
article
BRIDGETON, N.J. - A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to lure a girl into his vehicle in Bridgeton, New Jersey.
Investigators say Steven Vera, 34, of Dare Avenue, was arrested after he repeatedly tried to lure the 15-year-old in the area of the 100 block of Hampton Street.
An alert parent was able to obtain a photo of the black Mercedes SLK 2-door, which led to his arrest, according to police.
Police urge the public if they have any information on similar incidents to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.