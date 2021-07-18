Expand / Collapse search

Police: Florida man steals candles, sprays Bath and Body Works patrons with bear mace

By AP News Staff
Published 
Florida
Associated Press

DORAL, Fla. - A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said. 

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami. 

The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace. 

About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment. A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday. 

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app