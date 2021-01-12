Police: Car flips, crashes into pole leaving driver hospitalized in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been hospitalized after a serious crash early Tuesday.
Police say a man was driving on Ridge and College Avenue when he flipped his vehicle, sending it careening onto a sidewalk and through a pole.
The 29-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
