Police: Car flips, crashes into pole leaving driver hospitalized in North Philadelphia

A man has been hospitalized after a serious crash early Tuesday.

Police say a man was driving on Ridge and College Avenue when he flipped his vehicle, sending it careening onto a sidewalk and through a pole.

The 29-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

