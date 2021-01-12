Expand / Collapse search

Police: Car flips, crashes into pole leaving driver hospitalized in North Philadelphia

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police: Car crashes into pole, victim hospitalized

It happened at Ridge and College Avenues just before 6 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA - A man has been hospitalized after a serious crash early Tuesday. 

Police say a man was driving on Ridge and College Avenue when he flipped his vehicle, sending it careening onto a sidewalk and through a pole. 

The 29-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is listed in stable condition. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.  

___

