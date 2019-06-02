Police: Car on train tracks struck by train, killing driver

article

Authorities say a car driving on train tracks in central Pennsylvania was struck by a train, killing the female driver.

Police in Derry Township say the vehicle apparently got onto Norfolk Southern tracks on East Derry Road and continued traveling west on the tracks before it was struck by the train shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police that the driver was apparently trying to get off the tracks but was unable to do so before the vehicle was hit by the eastbound freight train.

The Dauphin County coroner's office said 51-year-old Tabitha Meister of Hummelstown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Township police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call investigators.

