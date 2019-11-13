Police: Car that crashed into parked cars in NJ was fleeing from officers

It was a scary morning for a homeowner in New Jersey when police say a car they had been pursuing hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home's porch.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in Hamilton Township.

Trenton police now say the vehicle was speeding when they gave chase before the car crashed with four people inside. One person sustained a leg injury.

A building inspector will assess the damage to the home.

The driver was charged with eluding police and driving without a license.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP