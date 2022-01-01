Police charge 16-year-old in Delaware death 6 months ago

article

A 16-year-old Delaware youth has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes related to the death of a young adult more than six months ago.

Delaware State Police made the announcement on Friday.

It says the unnamed male suspect was arraigned in Family Court following his Thursday arrest and remains in state custody under a bond.

State troopers located him at a state-run treatment facility.

The teenager is accused in the death of a 20-year-old male in Blades.

Police responding to a complaint of shots fired on June 19 found the victim lying near a road with an apparent gunshot wound.

