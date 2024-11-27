Police chase through NE Philly leads to 1 arrest; 2 still sought, officials say

One man is in custody and two others are still wanted following a police chase.

It started around 1 p.m. after Philadelphia Police say they got a call to investigate a suspicious car that was behind a home in the Frankford neighborhood.

When officers located the car, the driver took off and a chase began.

The chase wound through the Northeast and onto I-95 where, police say, they called it off as the driver was driving recklessly and even hit a patrol car.

Shortly after, in Center City, police found the car abandoned at Broad and Wood streets, a block from police headquarters.

Police say a perimeter was set up and they began searching the area.

They arrested one of the suspects in a parking garage.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector John Przepiorka explained, "We are still looking for two additional males. At this point, there are no injuries and we will be investigating this matter further as we try to find out what they’re doing behind the private residence which led to this."

Police say they’re also still investigating who owns the car, as they’re still not sure if it was stolen. They say a handicap plaque was hanging in the vehicle.