Police: Delaware County man called 911 after fatally stabbing his wife, mother

Police in Delaware County say they have charged a man in the stabbing deaths of his wife and mother Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the unit block of Rockwood Road Sunday after a man called 911 claiming to have killed his wife and mother.

When police arrived at the home, they knocked on the door and were met by the homeowner, Iqbal Singh. Police asked if there was anyone hurt inside the home when police say Singh informed them that he had killed his wife and mother and they were inside the home.

The officers entered the residence and found the deceased victims in separate rooms of the home.

Both had suffered multiple knife wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh, 62, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for self-inflicted knife wounds.

Signh has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide and related charges.

