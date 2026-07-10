2 rescued after vehicle goes into Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive

The Brief Two people were inside a vehicle when it went into the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive, police said. Police said several people jumped into the water to help them. Everyone involved was safe, but officials have not said whether anyone was injured.



Two people were rescued after a vehicle went into the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive on Friday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

What we know:

Police said two people were inside the vehicle when it went into the water around 12:26 p.m. Friday.

Two other people jumped into the river to help them, according to police.

Two additional people jumped in to help, according to witness testimony at the scene.

Police said everyone involved was safe, though it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

SkyFOX over the scene

SkyFOX was over the scene around 1:15 p.m., where members of the Philadelphia Police Department’s dive team could be seen searching the water along Kelly Drive.

Images showed more than a dozen officers at the scene and a ladder attached to the side of the riverbank.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to go into the water.

What's next:

Police have not yet released additional details about the people involved or the condition of the vehicle.

Police dive team searches Schuylkill River for vehicle along Kelly Drive (Photo: Jill Croce/FOX 29)

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.