Kyle Schwarber joins Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park

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The Brief Kyle Schwarber will compete in the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber joins Phillies teammate Bryce Harper in the field for Monday night’s event. The Home Run Derby begins at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, with coverage starting at 7 p.m.



Kyle Schwarber is officially joining the Home Run Derby party in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Schwarber announced Friday that he will compete in the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13, at Citizens Bank Park.

He will join Phillies teammate Bryce Harper in the field, giving Philadelphia two hometown sluggers in front of the Citizens Bank Park crowd.

The Derby begins at 8 p.m. ET and will stream live on Netflix. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Schwarber’s Derby history

This will be Schwarber’s third Home Run Derby appearance.

He reached the final in 2018 at Nationals Park before losing to Harper, who was then with Washington.

Schwarber also competed in the 2022 Derby, when he lost in the first round to Albert Pujols.

Why it matters

Schwarber entered Friday leading Major League Baseball with 32 home runs, according to MLB.com.

He has also been one of baseball’s top power hitters since joining the Phillies before the 2022 season.

MLB.com noted that from 2022 through July 8, Schwarber had 219 home runs, second only to Aaron Judge during that span.

Who is in the Home Run Derby?

MLB.com listed the confirmed Derby field so far as:

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Bryce Harper, Phillies

Junior Caminero, Rays

Jac Caglianone, Royals

Ben Rice, Yankees

Willson Contreras, Red Sox

Jordan Walker, Cardinals

What fans should know

The 2026 Home Run Derby will feature a new format. Instead of timed rounds, hitters will have a set number of swings in each round.

Each participant will get 20 swings in the first round. The top four home run totals will advance to the semifinals.