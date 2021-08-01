Police: Driver killed when car runs off road, hits tree in Dover

article

Delaware State Police say a 48-year-old Dover man was killed when the car he was driving went into a private yard and struck a tree.

Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon when the Nissan Altima failed to negotiate a curve on Wyoming Mill Road in the Dover area.

The car went off the road and into a yard, where it hit a tree.

Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and he was pulled from the car just before it caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter