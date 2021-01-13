Police: Driver shot and killed by officers during pursuit in Wilmington

Police in Delaware shot and killed a driver who they say sped towards officers during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning in Wilmington.

According to the New Castle County Police Department, officers spotted the suspicious vehicle near Rosemont Avenue and East 24th Street around 1:10 a.m.

When officers approached the vehicle, police say the driver sped down a dead-end road. Police reportedly opened fire on the vehicle after it made a u-turn and sped directly towards the officers.

Police provided first aid until emergency medical responders arrived. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The New Castle County Police Department is investigating this deadly shooting. Anyone with information should contact the department's criminal investigations unit at 302-395-8110.

