Police: East Germantown stabbing victim found with knife in their head; 29-year-old arrested

A stabbing in Philadelphia's East Germantown section has critically injured one person while a 29-year-old has been arrested.

Officials say police were called to the 2000 block of Conlyn Street Friday, about 3 p.m.

They arrived to find a person suffering from multiple stab wounds and a knife in the victim’s head.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in critical condition.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old suspect, said to be a family friend of the victim, was arrested Saturday, on the 2100 block of Oxford Street.

The suspect will face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

An investigation is ongoing.