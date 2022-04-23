1 woman killed, 16-year-old boys injured in Nicetown and Frankford shootings, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating shootings in Nicetown and Frankford that killed a woman and injured two 16-year-old boys.

About 2:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, police were called to the 1700 block of Saint Paul Street for a reported shooting.

Officers found two 16-year-old boys shot. One was shot in the buttocks. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Police investigate a double shooting in Philadelphia's Nicetown section that injured two 16-year-old boys, one critically.

The other teen was shot four times in his chest, back and leg. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say no weapon was recovered, but an arrest has been made.

Shortly before 3:30 Saturday, police responded to a shooting at Darrah and Pratt Street’s in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.

Upon arrival, police found an unidentified female with two gunshot wounds to the head. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she died.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is active. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

The shootings follow a violent Friday across the city in which at least five people were shot, with one killed, and saw a 17-year-old girl stabbed multiple times.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.