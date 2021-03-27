Police: Eastwick man pistol-whipped girlfriend, barricaded self inside home before it went up in flames

In Philadelphia's Eastwick section, police say a man threatened and pistol-whipped his girlfriend with a gun. Then barricaded himself inside a home before it went up in flames.

The scene happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of South 71st Street.

Police say when they arrived they smelled gas and then the fire broke out.

Police say officers safely rescued the woman and her elderly mother from the home even as the man pointed a gun at the officers.

Authorities are still searching for that man.

"We have not found the male suspect up to this point. He may or may not still be in the property. Fire marshal is on location. Fire department is still going through the property," a police spokesperson said.

The woman who was pistol-whipped is being treated for injuries to the forehead at the hospital, police say.

No one else was hurt.

