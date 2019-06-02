Police: Elderly man with disabilities missing from Burlington County

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man with disabilities who has been reported missing from Burlington County.

Ronald Webb was last seen walking barefoot in the area of Magnolia Road near the Oak Pines development around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Webb is described as 6-foot-2 and approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue pajama-style nightgown and wearing glasses.

Webb's family says that he suffers from Alzheimer's.

Anyone with information regarding Webb's whereabouts is urged to contact contact the Pemberton Township Police Department at 609-723-8300 or dial 911.