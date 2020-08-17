Police: Employee at East Falls condominium complex stabbed by co-worker

article

Police say an employee at a condominium complex in East Falls was stabbed multiple times by a co-worker.

It happened at the Gypsy Lane Condos located on the 4000 block of Gypsy Lane on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the neck, back and left side. Another co-worker took the man to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP