Police: Employee at East Falls condominium complex stabbed by co-worker
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an employee at a condominium complex in East Falls was stabbed multiple times by a co-worker.
It happened at the Gypsy Lane Condos located on the 4000 block of Gypsy Lane on Monday around 4:30 p.m.
According to police, a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the neck, back and left side. Another co-worker took the man to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP