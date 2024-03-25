Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in Berks County: officials

Police in Berks County fatally shot a man while responding to a call Monday morning after they say he "moved towards" officers while armed with a knife.

Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Windsor Street just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a knife-wielding man making "suicidal threats."

Investigators say officers the man ignored several commands from officers to drop the knife.

According to preliminary information provided by police Monday, the man continued to move towards officers armed with a knife and was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

The Berks County District Attorney is overseeing the investigation.