Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet starts filming in Cape May

It may not be summer yet, but the streets of this Jersey Shore town are already bustling!

Filming is officially underway in Cape May for the new Bob Dylan biopic "Completely Unknown," starring Academy Award winner Timothée Chalamet.

Production began Sunday, and is expected to run through the rest of the week, prompting several parking and traffic restrictions.

Photos from the set showed Chalamet sporting Dylan's signature hairstyle near The Victorian Motel.

The film also stars Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning and Edward Norton.

No release date yet, but a director says Chalamet will sing in the film after spending years working on the music.