Police: Former Garnet Valley teacher dies after being shot in the head

A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his neighbor in Delaware County early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Bishops Drive, where Joseph Iavarone, 44, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where he later died.

John Ballas, 49, was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of a crime.

Neighbors say the shooting was a result of some type of disagreement.

Iavarone is a former teacher from Garnet Valley Middle School. The district said it was shocked to learn of the incident in a statement released by Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando.

The Garnet Valley School District sent the following email to parents.

"Garnet Valley is a close-knit community, and an event such as this one has a profound effect on everyone."

Counseling services will be available for students, faculty and staff beginning on Tuesday at all Garnet Valley schools.

Ballas was remanded to Delaware County Prison, where he is being held on $1 million cash bail.