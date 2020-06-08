Police: Girl, 11, and pregnant woman among 5 hurt in Chester shooting

Police are investigating after five people were shot during a late Monday night shooting in Chester.

The incident happened at approximately 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Pennell Street.

One of the victims is an 11-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound to her left side, according to officials.

A 32-year-old woman, who is believed to be pregnant, was struck in the chest three times, twice on the right side and once on the left side.

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was struck in the right arm; 33-year-old man was struck in the left side trunk area, and a 25-year-old man was struck in the left arm.

Four of the victims are listed in good condition and the 32-year-old female is listed in fair condition.

We are being informed that an unknown gray vehicle was in the area and that the vehicle's occupants began shooting from inside the vehicle.

Advertisement

No word on what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP