Police: Girl, 15, shot in elbow in Southwest Philadelphia

A teenage girl is recovering after police say she was shot in the elbow late Saturday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say the shooting happened when a large group gathered at a park near 58th Street and Chester Street just after midnight. A fight reportedly broke out during the gathering and police say someone fired a shot into the air which caused the crowd to scatter.

The 15-year-old victim and her friends were fleeing the scene on the 5800 block of Trinity Street when she was shot once in the elbow. Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not reported any arrests.

