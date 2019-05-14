Police: Good Samaritans help baby after mother ingests drugs

Police say Good Samaritans helped a 2-month-old baby girl because her mother was on drugs while pushing her in a stroller.

"She was going like two sides of the street and I had to stop and another truck had to stop also," he told FOX 29. "She didn't even look. She just pushing the baby across the street."

Carr and another Good Samaritan noticed the woman was in no condition to be pushing the infant girl and the stroller across the busy street.

"So, I turned my car to save the baby cause I hope she's not pushing that stroller across 52nd Street. By the time I turned around she was in the middle," he said.

"It appeared that the mother and daughter were gonna get struck by the vehicles because it appeared that the mother was under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or a combination of both," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday when police were called to the JSSK Laundromat in the 1300 block of n 52nd Street after several people tried to help the woman and the infant to a local hospital. The woman told hospital personnel she ingested drugs, according to police.

Police then received a call from the second Good Samaritan who had the baby. Police and medics responded and took the baby to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"That 2-month-old baby girl is in good condition. No injuries," Inspector Small said.