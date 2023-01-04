Police: Group wanted for burglarizing Friends Guild House in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects in connection to a neighborhood center burglary.

Surveillance footage caught three males and one female entering the Friends Neighborhood Guild House on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on December 27.

The Friends Guild House is a settlement house and neighborhood center in North Philadelphia.

Police say the suspected group broke into vending machines in the recreation room, took the food and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.