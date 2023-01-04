Expand / Collapse search

Video: Minivan goes up in flames on Christmas; arson suspect wanted by Philadelphia police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:52PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia police: Man wanted for setting minivan on fire on Christmas Day

Video shows the suspect lighting a minivan on fire, then fleeing the scene in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect has found himself on the Philadelphia police wanted list after an act of mischief on Christmas Day.

Video captured the moment a man set a minivan on fire on the 1600 block of Francis Street in North Philadelphia around 12:37 a.m.

Police say the suspect placed a combustible object on the windshield, then lit an accelerant on fire.

MORE HEADLINES:

The minivan, which appeared to be wrapped with advertising, sustained severe damage. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.