Video: Minivan goes up in flames on Christmas; arson suspect wanted by Philadelphia police

An arson suspect has found himself on the Philadelphia police wanted list after an act of mischief on Christmas Day.

Video captured the moment a man set a minivan on fire on the 1600 block of Francis Street in North Philadelphia around 12:37 a.m.

Police say the suspect placed a combustible object on the windshield, then lit an accelerant on fire.

The minivan, which appeared to be wrapped with advertising, sustained severe damage. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.