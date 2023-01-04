Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect

Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery.

Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12.

The suspect then fled, followed by the victim who had chased him onto a train.

Video released by police then shows a large group of males surrounds the suspect, and begin to assault him.

Punches and kicks are thrown, and the victim appears to be stomped on several times.

The victim's condition is unknown, but police say they are looking to identify the robbery suspect and other males in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.