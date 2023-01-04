Trail of blood led to scene of deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say

article

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting erupted on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section late Tuesday night.

Police followed a trail of blood for half-a-block until they found the victim on the 1600 block of Dyre Street around 10:30 p.m.

He was bleeding heavily from the neck, and pronounced dead just minutes later.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say it appears the victim ran or walked from the shooting until he collapsed.

Six shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon recovered.

No arrests have been made as police survey cameras in the area.