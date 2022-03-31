Police: Gun brought to Philadelphia school by boy, 8, goes off, prompting lockdown

article

A Philadelphia school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police say a child brought a gun to school and it accidentally went off outside.

The incident occurred Thursday morning, around 9 a.m., at the West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School.

Police say an 8-year-old boy was found with a weapon inside the school and that the weapon was accidentally discharged in the schoolyard.

The school was placed on lockdown just before 9 a.m. and the lockdown was lifted about 15 minutes later.

Police say the weapon was recovered and no one was injured. The student was taken into custody.

