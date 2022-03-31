Trooper Martin Mack III to be laid to rest following I-95 crash

A Pennsylvania state trooper will be laid to rest Thursday after he, another trooper were killed by a suspected drunk driver on as they assisted a man on I-95 in Philadelphia last week.

A funeral will be held for Trooper Martin F. Mack III beginning at 11 a.m. inside St. Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown. Following the service a procession will transport him to his final resting place at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.

Mack, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were on the highway responding to a call for a man walking in the southbound lanes of the roadway when police say all three were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Authorities say Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was behind the wheel of the SUV when it plowed into the men, sending all three over the median and into the northbound lanes. Her vehicle later came to a stop in the right shoulder and she was taken into custody.

Webb faces more than a dozen charges in the incident, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer. Sources have told FOX 29 since the crash that Webb had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when she was tested following the crash.

Trooper Martin Mack III (L) and Trooper Branden Sisca (R) (Pennsylvania State Police)

Law enforcement sources also say that Mack and Sisca had conducted a traffic stop involving Webb's SUV a short time before the crash, but that stop was cut short as they responded to priority calls for the man walking on the highway. The initial stop lasted less than a minute, according to sources.

The deadly crash's impact on the brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement community was apparent at a viewing for Trooper Mack that was held Wednesday.

Troopers from states as far away as Indiana and California showed up to pay their respects to Mack, and Pennsylvania State Troopers came in busloads.

Mack, a seven-year member of the force, was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School and Albright College. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Portions of Thursday's funeral will be available to watch live on FOX29.com beginning around 11 a.m.

A viewing for Trooper Sisca is scheduled for Friday, with a funeral to follow on Saturday.

___

RELATED COVERAGE

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter