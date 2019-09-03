Police: Gunman opens fire on officer sitting in car in Southwest Philly

article

Police say a plainclothes officer was sitting in his unmarked car surveilling the area when a man opened fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened on 60th Street and Kingsessing around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the man saw the officer from across the street and began shooting at him while he was sitting inside his car. The car was struck twice, but the officer was not hit by gunfire.

Police say the man fired at least 10 shots. The gunman is described as a black male, 6-foot-1, who was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

No injuries have been reported. So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.