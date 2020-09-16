Police identify 2 killed in quadruple shooting at basketball court in Spring Garden

Philadelphia police say two people have died and two others were wounded in a shooting on a basketball court at Roberto Clemente Park in Spring Garden.

It happened on the 1800 block of Wallace Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 21-year-old Khalid Henderson died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. 18-year-old Jayden Lucas was also fatally shot and pronounced dead at Jefferson University Hospital.

Two victims, both 19, were also shot and taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. One of the men remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Spring Garden.

Police say they are searching for three shooters. Investigators reportedly found 55 shell casings on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

