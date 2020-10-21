Police identify brothers, 8 and 16, fatally shot at apartment in Trenton

Authorities in New Jersey say two young brothers were killed when someone fired shots into a second-floor apartment in Trenton late Tuesday night.

The fatal shooting happened on the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10:30 p.m.

In a Wednesday morning update, police said 8-year-old Johnny Perez was fatally struck in the neck and his 16-year-old brother, Gustavo Perez, was shot in the chest. It is believed that both victims were shot through a kitchen window by a suspect on foot.

Investigators said there was a family gathering at the home earlier in the night, but it is unknown if the gathering contributed to the deadly shooting.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton police are investigating. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Advertisement

Editor's note: Preliminary information from the prosecutor's office identified the 8-year-old victim as a girl. Officials released a correction Wednesday that both victims are boys.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest