Police identify man shot and killed in Grays Ferry

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in Grays Ferry.

Officers patrolling the city's 17th district were called to the 1200 block of South 33rd Street around 10:30 for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Tajzee Branch Berry, shot in the leg, arm and chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died just after 11 p.m.

Authorities did not immediately announce any arrests. Police are investigating what sparked the deadly shooting.

