Police in Delaware County warn of suspicious incidents

Police are investigating two possible attempted child luring incidents in Delaware County. They are urging people to be aware of their surroundings.

"It's terrifying. You want your kids to be able to walk home safe without having to watch their back all the time," Charmaine Tate told FOX 29.

Parents have good reason to be concerned after hearing police in two Delaware County departments are investigating two very similar incidents of possible attempted child lurings.

The first happened Sept. 16th in Haverford Township near Burmont and Friendship Roads when a man described as Hispanic, wearing aviator glasses approached a 14-year-old boy in a dark sedan.

"Roll the window down 'what’s up? hop in' with that the 14-year-old's father comes up and sees what’s going on and the guy takes off," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday about a mile away near Concord Avenue and Bond in Upper Darby when three children, ages 7 and 11, were also approached by a man described as a white male wearing sunglasses driving a dark sedan.

"Drives by real slow, looks at the children they figure something is not right. goest up to the Concord and Bond turns around into a driveway and comes back," Superintendent Chitwood said.

Police say they’re not sure if the cases are connected, but they are telling people in the area to be on the lookout for suspicious vehicles.

Children, teens and parents are urged to remain aware of their surroundings and immediately report anything suspicious by calling 911.