Police in Southwest Center City seek help locating missing 15-year-old girl

article

Police in Southwest Center City are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Authorities say 15-year-old Tatyanna Robinson-Nero has not been seen since Monday, January 4th. She was last seen on the 1800 block of Carpenter Street.

Tatyanna is described as 5’7" and weighing about 160 pounds. She has a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say she could be in the West Philadelphia area.

Anyone with information regarding Tatyanna’s whereabouts is asked to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013, or dial 911.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter