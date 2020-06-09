Police investigate after mother found dead inside SUV with two small children unharmed in backseat

article

Police are investigating after a 29-year-old mother was found dead inside a vehicle with a 3-year-old and 6-month-old unharmed in the backseat in Chester County.

The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department responded to North Chester Road and Meadow Creek Lane in East Goshen Township on Monday, June 8 around 7:45 p.m. after a motorist called to report that a vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of the road. The motorist reported to police that the same vehicle was seen stopped earlier in the day between 11:00 a.m. and noon.

Police arrived on location to find the 2020 GMC Terrain running with all doors locked with the air conditioner on inside the SUV.

The driver, a 29-year-old female from Downingtown, was deceased in the driver’s seat. The children, both males, were found in the backseat restrained in car seats. The children were taken to Chester County Hospital for medical evaluation.

Police say an amount of illegal controlled substance was found inside the vehicle during the investigation at the scene.

The children were released from the hospital to their father after police consulted with Chester County Children, Youth and Family.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP