Police investigate double shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and woman critically injured in Kensington.
It happened on the 3100 block of D Street around 4 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the head and once in the side. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
A second victim, a 22-year-old woman, was shot twice in the chest. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.