Police investigate quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia

Police are investigating following a quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia overnight.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near 24th and Moore streets.

Police say two men in their mid-20s were shot in the back and two others were shot in the hand. One of the victims was critically injured. The rest are in stable condition.

Seventeen shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.