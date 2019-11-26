Police investigate vandalism at Rowan University parking garage

Police say they are investigating vandalism at a parking garage at Rowan University.

The incident was caught on surveillance video on Nov. 24 around 2 p.m.

Investigators say a group used the Rowan University parking garage stairwell as their own personal hangout space for more than 30 minutes and actually destroyed property.

Students on campus say they’ve seen fellow students goofing around in the dormitory but say they’re surprised to see this happening in a parking garage.

"It seems more like the kind of thing you do for attention in high school," graduate student Carmen Grasso said.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Glassboro Police Department at 856-881-1501 ext. 88209, ANONYMOUS tips can be sent by texting GLASSPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

