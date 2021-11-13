Police investigating after 4-year-old struck, killed in Ocean City

Expand / Collapse search

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A young child has died after a motor vehicle incident in Ocean City Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 10:56 a.m. in the vicinity of West Inlet Road and West Atlantic Boulevard. 

Police say a 4-year-old girl was struck by a car and subsequently died as a result of her injuries. 

The incident is under investigation by the Ocean City Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. 

