article

Authorities say human remains have been found along the shore of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.

Delaware state police tell news outlets that a passerby found the remains near Bear on Friday afternoon. A police statement says investigators have determined the remains are those of a black male. The person’s age hasn’t been determined.

Authorities didn’t immediately release further details about the remains, including the condition in which they were found. The official cause of death is pending an investigation by the state Division of Forensic Science, which has since taken custody of the remains.