Police investigating after man, 34, gunned down in Chester

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night in Chester.

Officers from the City of Chester Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Crosby Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 34-year-old man was found on the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim, whose identity has not been released by police, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

