Police investigating ATM explosion at Chestnut Hill Wells Fargo branch

Philadelphia police and the department's bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion outside of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Chestnut Hill.

Police say officers and the bomb squad responded to the 7700 block of Crittenden Street around 4:05 a.m. for reports of an explosion and men trying to break into an ATM at a Wells Fargo Bank.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an ATM damaged from an explosion, according to authorities.

Police say no money was taken from the ATM.

Sources with ATF tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley 170 ATM machines have been blown up in Philadelphia since 2020.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detectives Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.