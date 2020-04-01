Police investigating break-in at Mitchell & Ness store in Center City
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say someone broke into an athletic apparel shop in Center City late Tuesday night.
The incident occurred just after 7:45 p.m. at 12th and Chestnut streets.
Detectives are still working with the store to determine what, if anything, was taken.
The alleged break-in remains under investigation.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP