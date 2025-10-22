Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly pedestrian incident on East Allegheny Avenue

Published  October 22, 2025 10:10am EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A woman died after a "fatal pedestrian accident" early Wednesday on East Allegheny Avenue, police say.
    • The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.
    • Philadelphia police are investigating and asking for information from the public.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a "fatal pedestrian accident" that happened early Wednesday morning in Kensington.

What we know:

Police say officers from the Philadelphia Police Department’s 24th District responded around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue for a report of a pedestrian down on the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found a woman — believed to be between 40 and 50 years old — unresponsive and suffering from head trauma.

Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department transported the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she died from her injuries at 4:21 a.m.

Investigators said no information is currently available about any vehicle possibly involved in the incident.

The case is being handled by the Crash Investigation Division.

What's next:

Police are working to identify the woman and determine what exactly happened in the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or submit anonymous tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The Source: The information in this article was gathered from the Philadelphia Police Department.

