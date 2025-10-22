Police investigating deadly pedestrian incident on East Allegheny Avenue
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a "fatal pedestrian accident" that happened early Wednesday morning in Kensington.
What we know:
Police say officers from the Philadelphia Police Department’s 24th District responded around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue for a report of a pedestrian down on the roadway.
When officers arrived, they found a woman — believed to be between 40 and 50 years old — unresponsive and suffering from head trauma.
Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department transported the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she died from her injuries at 4:21 a.m.
Investigators said no information is currently available about any vehicle possibly involved in the incident.
The case is being handled by the Crash Investigation Division.
What's next:
Police are working to identify the woman and determine what exactly happened in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or submit anonymous tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from the Philadelphia Police Department.