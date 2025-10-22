Police investigating deadly pedestrian incident on East Allegheny Avenue

article

The Brief A woman died after a "fatal pedestrian accident" early Wednesday on East Allegheny Avenue, police say. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she later died. Philadelphia police are investigating and asking for information from the public.



Philadelphia police are investigating a "fatal pedestrian accident" that happened early Wednesday morning in Kensington.

What we know:

Police say officers from the Philadelphia Police Department’s 24th District responded around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue for a report of a pedestrian down on the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found a woman — believed to be between 40 and 50 years old — unresponsive and suffering from head trauma.

Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department transported the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she died from her injuries at 4:21 a.m.

Investigators said no information is currently available about any vehicle possibly involved in the incident.

The case is being handled by the Crash Investigation Division.

What's next:

Police are working to identify the woman and determine what exactly happened in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or submit anonymous tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).